Malik Monk And Kings Play Pelicans On April 3

Monk tallied 18 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.