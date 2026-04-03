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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Play Pelicans On April 3

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, April 3. Monk's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Monk tallied 18 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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