Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Play Pacers On March 10

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 10. Monk's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Monk recorded 30 points and five assists in a 126-110 win over the Bulls. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

