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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Play Nets On March 22

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 22. Monk's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Monk had four points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19. Monk is averaging 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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