Malik Monk And Kings Play Nets On March 22

Monk had four points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19. Monk is averaging 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

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