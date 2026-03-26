Malik Monk And Kings Face Magic On March 26

In his last appearance, a 134-90 loss to the Hornets on March 24, Monk totaled seven points and 14 assists. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.