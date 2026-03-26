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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Face Magic On March 26

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 26. Monk's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 134-90 loss to the Hornets on March 24, Monk totaled seven points and 14 assists. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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