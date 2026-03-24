Malik Monk And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 24

In his last appearance, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Monk tallied 32 points and six assists. Monk is averaging 12.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 112.1 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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