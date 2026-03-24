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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 24

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. Monk's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Monk tallied 32 points and six assists. Monk is averaging 12.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 112.1 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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