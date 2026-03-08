Malik Monk And Kings Face Bulls On March 8

In his last action, a 133-123 loss to the Pelicans on March 5, Monk totaled 18 points and four assists. Monk is averaging 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.7 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.