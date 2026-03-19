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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Face 76ers On March 19

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 19. Monk's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Monk put up four points in a 114-109 win over the Pacers. Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Malik Monk

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