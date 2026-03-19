Malik Monk And Kings Face 76ers On March 19

Last time out on March 10, Monk put up four points in a 114-109 win over the Pacers. Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

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