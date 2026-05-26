Luke Kornet And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 5

In his last game on May 24, Kornet posted six points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 103-82 win over the Thunder. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

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