Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 123-108 loss to the Thunder on May 22, Kornet totaled four points. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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