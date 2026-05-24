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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 4

Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Kornet's points prop was 2.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 123-108 loss to the Thunder on May 22, Kornet totaled four points. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

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