Luke Kennard And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

In his last action, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, Kennard had five points. Kennard is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 124 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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