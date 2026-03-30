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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 30. Kennard's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, Kennard had five points. Kennard is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 124 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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