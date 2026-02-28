Luke Kennard And Lakers Play Warriors On Feb. 28

Last time out on Feb. 26, Kennard put up eight points in a 113-110 loss to the Suns. Kennard is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 113.8 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.