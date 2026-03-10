FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Timberwolves On March 10

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Kennard's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kennard put up 12 points in his last appearance, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Kennard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kennard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News