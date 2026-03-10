Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Timberwolves On March 10
Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Kennard's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kennard put up 12 points in his last appearance, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Kennard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.