Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Kennard posted three points in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. Kennard is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

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