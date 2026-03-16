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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets On March 16

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 16. Kennard's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Kennard posted three points in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. Kennard is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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