Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Pacers On March 25

In his last game, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23, Kennard totaled six points. Kennard is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.5 points per game.

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