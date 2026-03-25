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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Pacers On March 25

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. Kennard's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23, Kennard totaled six points. Kennard is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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