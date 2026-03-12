FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Face Bulls On March 12

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 12. Kennard's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kennard tallied 10 points in his last appearance, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10. Kennard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.9 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kennard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News