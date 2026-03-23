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Luka Garza
Boston Celtics

Luka Garza

Boston Celtics • #52 C

Luka Garza And Celtics Face Timberwolves On March 22

Luka Garza and the Boston Celtics play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 22. Garza's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20, Garza put up 22 points and seven rebounds. Garza is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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