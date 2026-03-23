Luka Garza And Celtics Face Timberwolves On March 22

In his most recent appearance, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20, Garza put up 22 points and seven rebounds. Garza is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per contest.

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