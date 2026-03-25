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Luka Garza
Boston Celtics

Luka Garza

Boston Celtics • #52 C

Luka Garza And Celtics Play Thunder On March 25

Luka Garza and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 25. Garza's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Garza recorded five points and six rebounds in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Garza is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Garza

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