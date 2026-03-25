Luka Garza And Celtics Play Thunder On March 25

In his last game on March 22, Garza recorded five points and six rebounds in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Garza is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.5 points per game.

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