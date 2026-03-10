FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Timberwolves On March 10

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Doncic's points prop was 32.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Doncic recorded 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 110-97 win over the Knicks. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (32.5 per game) and assists (8.4), and averages 7.8 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

