Luka Doncic And Lakers Face Thunder On April 2

In his last game on March 31, Doncic recorded 42 points, 12 assists and two steals in a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers. Doncic paces his squad in both points (33.8 per game) and assists (8.3), and averages 7.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 107.6 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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