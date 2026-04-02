FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Face Thunder On April 2

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 2. Doncic's points prop was 31.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Doncic recorded 42 points, 12 assists and two steals in a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers. Doncic paces his squad in both points (33.8 per game) and assists (8.3), and averages 7.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 107.6 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News