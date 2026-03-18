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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 18

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 18. Doncic's points prop was 31.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Doncic totaled 36 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16. Doncic paces his squad in both points (32.9 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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