Luka Doncic And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 18

Doncic totaled 36 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16. Doncic paces his squad in both points (32.9 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

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