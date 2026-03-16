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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 16

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 16. Doncic's points prop was 30.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 127-125 win over the Nuggets on March 14, Doncic totaled 30 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks. Doncic leads his squad in both points (32.8 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 8.0 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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