Luka Doncic And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 16

In his last appearance, a 127-125 win over the Nuggets on March 14, Doncic totaled 30 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks. Doncic leads his squad in both points (32.8 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 8.0 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

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