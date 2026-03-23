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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Pistons On March 23

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 23. Doncic's points prop was 32.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Doncic tallied 33 points, eight assists and four steals. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (33.4 per game) and assists (8.4), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pistons are giving up 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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