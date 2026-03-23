Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Pistons On March 23

In his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Doncic tallied 33 points, eight assists and four steals. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (33.4 per game) and assists (8.4), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pistons are giving up 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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