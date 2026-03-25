FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Face Pacers On March 25

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. Doncic's points prop was 34.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Doncic put up 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23. Doncic paces his team in both points (33.4 per game) and assists (8.4), and averages 7.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.5 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News