Luka Doncic And Lakers Face Pacers On March 25

Doncic put up 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23. Doncic paces his team in both points (33.4 per game) and assists (8.4), and averages 7.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.5 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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