Luka Doncic And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14

In his last action, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12, Doncic tallied 51 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Doncic is tops on his squad in both points (32.9 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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