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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. Doncic's points prop was 31.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12, Doncic tallied 51 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Doncic is tops on his squad in both points (32.9 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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