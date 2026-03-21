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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Magic On March 21

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 21. Doncic's points prop was 32.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19, Doncic totaled 60 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Doncic leads his squad in both points (33.4 per game) and assists (8.4), and averages 7.9 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.4 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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