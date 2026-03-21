Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Magic On March 21

In his most recent action, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19, Doncic totaled 60 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Doncic leads his squad in both points (33.4 per game) and assists (8.4), and averages 7.9 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.4 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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