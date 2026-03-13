Luka Doncic And Lakers Play Bulls On March 12

Doncic tallied 31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10. Doncic paces his team in both points (32.5 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 119.9 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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