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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Play Bulls On March 12

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 12. Doncic's points prop was 31.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Doncic tallied 31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10. Doncic paces his team in both points (32.5 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 119.9 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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