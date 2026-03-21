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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Wizards On March 21

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Dort put up five points in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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