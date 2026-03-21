Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Wizards On March 21

Dort put up five points in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

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