Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Warriors On March 7

In his last game on March 4, Dort recorded 16 points in a 103-100 win over the Knicks. Dort is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.