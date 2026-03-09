FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Take On Nuggets On March 9

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 9. Dort's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Dort posted eight points in a 104-97 win over the Warriors. Dort is averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News