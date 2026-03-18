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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Nets On March 18

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 18. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dort totaled five points in his most recent game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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