Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Nets On March 18

Dort totaled five points in his most recent game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.6 points per contest.

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