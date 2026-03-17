Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Magic On March 17

In his last appearance, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15, Dort put up three points. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

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