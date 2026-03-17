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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Magic On March 17

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 17. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15, Dort put up three points. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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