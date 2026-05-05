Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 1

Dort had in his most recent action, a 131-122 win over the Suns on April 27. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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