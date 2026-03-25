Luguentz Dort And Thunder Play Celtics On March 25

Dort totaled two points in his last game, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per contest.

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