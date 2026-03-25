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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Play Celtics On March 25

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. Dort's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dort totaled two points in his last game, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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