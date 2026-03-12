FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Celtics On March 12

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 12. Dort's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 129-126 win over the Nuggets on March 9, Dort tallied six points and two blocks. Dort is averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Luguentz Dort

