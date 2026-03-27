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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Bulls On March 27

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 27. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Dort recorded 14 points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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