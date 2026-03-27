Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Bulls On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Dort recorded 14 points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.8 points per contest.

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