Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against 76ers On March 23

In his most recent action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17, Dort put up five points. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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