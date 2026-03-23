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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against 76ers On March 23

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17, Dort put up five points. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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