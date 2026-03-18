FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls

Leonard Miller

Chicago Bulls • #11 SF

Leonard Miller And Bulls Face Raptors On March 18

Leonard Miller and the Chicago Bulls play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 18. Miller's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 16, Miller totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Miller is averaging 4.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Leonard Miller

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News