Leonard Miller And Bulls Face Raptors On March 18

In his last appearance, a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 16, Miller totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Miller is averaging 4.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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