LeBron James Jr. And Lakers Play Wizards On March 30

In his last game on March 27, James posted three points in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Bronny James is averaging 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 124 points per contest.

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