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Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers • #9 SG

LeBron James Jr. And Lakers Play Wizards On March 30

LeBron James Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 30. James' points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, James posted three points in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Bronny James is averaging 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 124 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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