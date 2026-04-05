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Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers • #9 SG

LeBron James Jr. And Lakers Square Off Against Mavericks On April 5

LeBron James Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 5. James' points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, James put up 10 points in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Bronny James is averaging 2.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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