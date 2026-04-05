LeBron James Jr. And Lakers Square Off Against Mavericks On April 5

Last time out on April 2, James put up 10 points in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Bronny James is averaging 2.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.3 points per contest.

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