LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Face Timberwolves On March 10

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 120-113 loss to the Nuggets on March 5, James totaled 16 points, eight assists and three steals. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LeBron James

