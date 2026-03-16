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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Take On Rockets On March 16

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 16. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, James put up 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. James is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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