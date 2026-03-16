LeBron James And Lakers Take On Rockets On March 16

In his last game on March 14, James put up 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. James is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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