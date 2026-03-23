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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Take On Pistons On March 23

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 23. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

James tallied 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in his last game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. James is averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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