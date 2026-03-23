LeBron James And Lakers Take On Pistons On March 23

James tallied 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in his last game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. James is averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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