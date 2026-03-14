FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Take On Nuggets On March 14

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12, James tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LeBron James

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News