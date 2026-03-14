LeBron James And Lakers Take On Nuggets On March 14

In his last action, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12, James tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

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