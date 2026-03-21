LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Magic On March 21

In his most recent action, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19, James tallied 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. James is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.

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