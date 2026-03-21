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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Magic On March 21

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 21. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19, James tallied 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. James is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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