FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Play Knicks On March 8

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 8. James' points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, James posted 16 points, eight assists and three steals in a 120-113 loss to the Nuggets. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LeBron James

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News