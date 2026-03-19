LeBron James And Lakers Take On Heat On March 19

In his last action, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18, James had 30 points. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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