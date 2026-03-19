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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Take On Heat On March 19

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 19. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18, James had 30 points. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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