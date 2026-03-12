FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Face Bulls On March 12

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 12. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

James put up 16 points, eight assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 120-113 loss to the Nuggets on March 5. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LeBron James

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News