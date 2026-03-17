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Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Pacers On March 17

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 17. Shamet's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Shamet totaled 10 points and two steals in his most recent game, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15. Shamet is averaging 9.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landry Shamet

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