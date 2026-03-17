Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Pacers On March 17

Shamet totaled 10 points and two steals in his most recent game, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15. Shamet is averaging 9.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.9 points per game.

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