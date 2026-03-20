Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Nets On March 20
Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 20. Shamet's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Shamet put up two points in his last game, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Shamet is averaging 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.