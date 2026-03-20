Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Nets On March 20

Shamet put up two points in his last game, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Shamet is averaging 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.7 points per game.

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