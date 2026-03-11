Landry Shamet And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11
Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Shamet's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 9, Shamet put up nine points in a 126-118 loss to the Clippers. Shamet is averaging 10.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz are conceding 124.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.
